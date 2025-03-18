Rajya Sabha chairman lauds Ilaiyaraaja, his 'unparalleled contribution' to music

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar lauded musician Ilaiyaraaja, who attended the proceedings of the Upper House on Tuesday, describing him as a legendary composer whose music shaped Indian cinema for more than five decades.

The musician, a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha, was present during Tuesday's proceedings as the House took up a discussion on the workings of the Union health ministry.

"I proudly announce that Shri Ilaiyaraaja ji is the first Indian to compose, record and perform live a full English classical symphony music, titled 'Valiant', this month in London with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra … May his legacy continue to inspire and his melodies captivate the world for generations to come," Dhankhar said.

Describing Ilaiyaraaja as a legendary composer whose music shaped Indian cinema for more than five decades, Dhankhar said he was revered as "isaignani" -- a musical genius.

"His compositions are much beyond songs, these are deeply felt emotions. He has composed over 8,600 songs, besides being the only composer to have composed music for about 1,523 feature films, and in over nine languages," the Rajya Sabha chairman said.

He appreciated Ilaiyaraaja's "unparalleled contribution" to music that, he said, had been recognised with five National Film Awards.

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, who stood up to participate in the debate, also joined the chairman in praising the musician.

"I have had the opportunity of spending a lot of time with him," she said.