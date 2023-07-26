Rajya Sabha completes question hour for first time this session despite uproar

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) For the first time in this Monsoon session, the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday completed the question hour despite the uproar by the opposition members.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar continued with the question hour, even as many opposition members did not ask supplementary questions when their turn came.

The chairman had to skip the question on which the MPs did not ask supplementary questions.

When their turn came to pose questions, the opposition members sought to know why the government was not discussing the Manipur violence issue, drawing a rebuke from the chair.

Dhankhar warned them that their action was against the rules and conventions.

After all questions were taken up, the chairman took up special mentions during the one-hour period, amid the opposition uproar.

The Rajya Sabha has not been able to function normally ever since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20, with opposition members creating uproar and disrupting the proceedings of the House, with the Zero Hour and the Question Hour becoming the casualties. PTI SKC SKC NSD NSD