Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh meets UK deputy speaker Nusrat Ghani

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Monday met the Deputy Speaker of the UK's House of Commons, Nusrat Ghani, and held discussions on strengthening bilateral ties across a broad range of areas, including parliamentary exchanges.

Ghani is the chair of the AI in Parliament Steering Group and is visiting India to explore the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the functioning of the Indian Parliament.

She called on the Deputy Chairman at the Parliament House on Monday. In their interaction, they noted the positive trajectory in trade relations between the two nations on the back of a successful visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the UK during which the landmark India-UK Comprehensive Economic & Trade Agreement(CETA) was signed.

In his remarks, Deputy Chairman Harivansh underlined that India and the United Kingdom, with their shared history, values and commitment to democratic governance, are uniquely positioned to jointly lead global efforts in shaping responsible technology frameworks for parliaments.

Emphasising the importance of AI, he said, "In the Parliamentary context, Artificial Intelligence is a transformative tool to assist members to carry out their responsibilities with greater effectiveness and improve legislative support and facilitate better governance.".

"We also hold regular expert sessions and upskilling programmes for our staff to use AI tools effectively. We have undertaken extensive work in digitisation and the use of Artificial Intelligence.

"In the coming months and years, many more innovative practices will be rolled out to make the institution more accessible to citizens as well," the RS deputy chairman said, according to a statement issued by his office.

Ghani, in her remarks, appreciated the insightful presentations made by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariat on the use of AI in Parliament and the progress that the institution has achieved in adopting technology.

The Deputy Speaker's visit follows the Lok Sabha Speaker's visit to the UK in January 2025 where the use of AI in Indian Parliament was highlighted during the interaction with the Speaker of the House of Commons.