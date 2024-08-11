Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh releases BJP MP's book on revolutionaries

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh here on Sunday released a book written by BJP MP Bhim Singh on revolutionary freedom fighters, praising the author for shedding light on some of the lesser-known names involved in the struggle for Independence.

A statement said Harivansh regretted that the revolutionary character of India's freedom struggle was often played down, while adding it is now being highlighted. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for helping turn the focus on many unsung heroes of the movement.

The book written by Singh, a BJP MP from Bihar, is titled "Bharat ke 75 mahan krantikari" (75 great revolutionaries of India).

In his remarks, Singh said revolutionaries have always inspired him and noted that his book chronicles the lives of many of them who have not been remembered much. He named Tantia Bhil, Surya Sen, Pritilata Waddedar and Permanand Jhansi among such revolutionaries. PTI KR MNK MNK