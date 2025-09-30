Rajya Sabha deputy chairman to lead Indian delegation to P20 Summit in South Africa

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will lead the Indian delegation to the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at Kleinmond, Western Cape in South Africa.

During the summit, which will be held from October 1 to 3, Harivansh will participate in key deliberations that underscore India's commitment to global cooperation and sustainable development.

A statement from Harivansh's office said he will speak in two thematic sessions: 'Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Responses' and 'Mobilising Finance for a Just Energy Transition.' These discussions will highlight India's perspectives on advancing climate resilience measures, and the institutional action in improving disaster management.

In addition, Harivansh will also chair a session on 'Harnessing Critical Minerals for Sustainable Development.' On the sidelines of the summit, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman is also likely to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Germany, Italy and other countries.

These exchanges, the statement said, will focus on strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation, deepening democratic partnerships, and reinforcing India's role as a strong voice for the Global South.

Harivansh will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody.

South Africa is the first African nation to host the G20 summit. It has underlined the theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability' for its G20 Presidency.