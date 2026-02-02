Rajya Sabha members flag unregulated OTT content, smartphone addiction, myopia among children

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Rajya Members on Monday flagged concerns over unregulated content on OTT platforms, rising smartphone addiction among school children and growing cases of myopia in the country.

RJD member AD Singh sought a statutory body to monitor objectionable OTT content.

"Unregulated and objectionable material" is being streamed on the OTT platforms, which have emerged as a major medium for entertainment and information dissemination across the country, he said, raising the issue during special mentions in the House.

"Instances of content promoting violence, obscenity, communal disharmony or disrespect to national and religious symbols are increasing rapidly," he said, adding that the Information Technology and Digital Media Ethics Code Rules of 2021 have remained largely ineffective due to weak grievance redressal and lack of accountability.

Many platforms continue to operate without proper certification or effective oversight, said Singh.

"I urge the government to review the existing regulatory framework, establish a statutory body to monitor OTT content, ensure a time-bound grievance redress mechanism and evolve clear guidelines for age classification with all stakeholders, content creators, broadcasters and civil society to create a balanced framework ensuring freedom while protecting social harmony and national interests," he said.

Lehar Singh Siroya of the BJP raised concerns over growing smartphone addiction, especially among school children. It is undermining focused learning, healthy social interaction and mental well-being.

"This unchecked habit is now becoming devastating as the drug's menace itself is impairing concentration, social development," he said, calling for urgent action on the issue.

Citing examples of some countries which prohibited users under 16 years from having social media accounts to protect them from addictive algorithms, harmful content and cyberbullying, he said: "We too need to restrict the use of smartphones and social media platforms." Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade of the BJP raised concerns over growing cases of myopia among children and the youth. This is not only limited to urban areas, but is now spreading in rural India as well.

"Due to high myopia, retinal detachment, myopic necropathy, glaucoma, and the risk of complications such as cataract at a young age", can lead to permanent blindness.

Moreover, due to constant eye strain, headaches, and writing difficulties, the mental and physical development of children is affected, he said and suggested that children in schools should be given two hours of daily outdoor activities. Also, screen time for children should be adjusted.

"Eye examination should be done at the time of admission to the school and also at regular intervals, so that myopia can be identified in the initial stage," Gopchade suggested.

Meanwhile, Shambhu Sharan Patel of the BJP urged the government to open a export and import facility centre in Bihar, which will help farmers there to sell their produce and get a higher value at global prices.

DMK's A K Wilson asked the government to approve the Hosur International Airport project in Tamil Nadu.

The Ministry of Defence specifically refused clearance for the project, pointing to strategic and safety considerations regarding the overlapping controlled airspace used for defence operations, notably near Hindustan Aeronautics, where similar clearances are given for other airports.

He said a private monopoly is protected and requested the minister to immediately approve the project.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha of the BJP asked for the conservation of the famous Siri breed of cow, which originates from Sikkim. Siri cow is not merely a livestock breed, but it is an integral part of the agrarian culture, traditional farming system and rural economy of Sikkim and neighbouring Himalayan region.

However, it is facing a serious threat of decline due to indiscriminate cross-breeding, shrinking grazing land, lack of organised breeding programmes and inadequate policy support. He urged for a special recognition to Siri Cow under the National Indigenous Cattle Conservation Programme,, including the Rashtriya Gokul Mission.

Rajathi of DMK urged the government to provide two meals in the schools by including breakfast also. This will ensure hunger doesn't stop children from learning and staying healthy. She urged to provide kitchen infrastructures in government schools to ensure safe and hygienic preparation of two meals per day.

Brij Lal of the BJP asked the government to promote geothermal power, which is non-polluting and sustainable.