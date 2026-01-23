Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu takes charge as Jharkhand BJP president

Ranchi, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu on Friday assumed charge as Jharkhand BJP president after performing a puja at the party office here.

Outgoing state president and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi seated Sahu in the president’s chair.

On the occasion, Sahu expressed gratitude to senior party workers and central and state leadership.

"In Jharkhand, the workers truly have enthusiasm, energy, and the spirit to serve the country and the state. With the strength of these workers, we will make the BJP strong and sharp from the booth level to the state level and fight against the misgovernance prevalent in the state," Sahu said.

He said the BJP endured the pain of Jharkhand’s formation and called the state "a gift of the BJP".

He added that building the Jharkhand of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s dreams is still pending.

"On this day of Vasant Panchami, let us all take a resolve that we will struggle and fight to bring good governance to the state," he said.

"We will form a strong double-engine government in the state under BJP's leadership," he added.

Paying tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, Sahu said the freedom fighter had a deep connection with Jharkhand and had raised his voice against the British from here.

"Remembering him, let us all resolve to uproot the state government that is anti-village, anti-poor, anti-farmers, anti-tribals, anti-Dalits, and anti-backward classes," he said.

Meanwhile, Marandi said the newly appointed state president is a grassroots-level fighter and worker.

"He has the strength to provide strong leadership to the workers. Under his leadership, the party will become even stronger," Marandi said. PTI RPS RPS MNB