Rajya Sabha MP asks govt to facilitate pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth in PoK

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Rajya Sabha Congress MP Vivek K Tankha on Wednesday asked the government to facilitate pilgrimage to Sharda Peeth, located across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, on the lines of Kartarpur corridor.

During the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress MP also spoke about the need for rehabilitation of displaced Kashmiri pandits and the facilitation of religious visits to Sharda Peeth through the LoC border.

Highlighting the pain of displaced Kashmiri pandits, he said they want to return, but there is a lack of security and facilities.

He further said that it was only during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh that serious efforts were made for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri pandits.

In an apparent reference to the 'Kashmir Files' movie, Tankha said, "We did not make film, we worked for them".

The Congress MP further said the facility should be made for a visit to Sharda Peeth.

"You (government) have made Kartarpur corridor, make one for Kashmiris also," he said.

In his Zero Hour mention, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai (BJP) made a demand for effective implementation of child marriage act across the country.

He said child marriage is a social problem which is hampering education and development of children.

Abdul Wahab (IUML) made a demand for additional fund for infrastructure development of existing ITIs in Kerala under hub and spoke model.

While expressing thanks to the Union Government for allocating Rs 60,000 crores for ITIs, he said the allocation for Kerala is quite low.

He said the Centre should allocate Rs 2,100 crore for Kerala.

Harsh Mahajan (BJP) asked the government to strengthen the civil aviation infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh which is celebrated for its breathtaking nature, natural beauty and serene environment. Tourism is a key driver of the state's economy.

"However, our unique mountainous train poses significant challenges to connectivity," he said and added connectivity problems not only pose challenges for tourists but also for those living in far-flung areas of the state.

Balbir Singh (AAP) raised the issue of exploitation by travel agents who traffic innocent youth from Punjab to foreign countries.

He said a large number of illegally sent youth are languishing in foreign jails. He also spoke about the recent deportations from the US, wherein youths were brought chained and handcuffed.

He urged the central government to tighten noose on such travel agents.