Rajya Sabha MP Seechewal reviews development work along Kali Bein in Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 9 (PTI) Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Friday reviewed development work related to the Kali Bein rivulet during a visit to Galowal village in Hoshiarpur district.

Dasuya MLA Karmbir Singh Ghuman and Deputy Commissioner Aashika Jain were present during the visit.

Officials from various departments briefed the MP on infrastructure projects, flood-related damage, drinking water issues and future plans linked to areas along the Kali Bein. Villagers also raised their concerns during the interaction.

Seechewal said the Punjab government has approved the construction of a nearly 7 km road along the Kali Bein from Saidowal village to Bhusha bridge at about Rs 3 crore. The road connects Tarkiana with Sultanpur Lodhi and is expected to benefit several villages by improving connectivity, he said.

He also said the tender process for construction of a gate on the Kali Bein, pending for a long time, has been completed at an estimated cost of around Rs 3.5 lakh and work will begin shortly.

On drinking water availability, Sechewal said water tankers have already been provided to villages facing shortages and arrangements will be extended to remaining affected villages.

He said erosion and damage caused by the strong flow of the Kali Bein at certain locations are being assessed and surveys are being conducted for construction of protection barriers, bridges and other safety works.

Funds will be sought from the government and work will be taken up on priority based on survey reports, the MP said.

MLA Ghuman said development work along the Kali Bein are being taken up in a planned manner, including roads, drainage, flood protection and erosion control. He assured that genuine demands raised by village representatives would be addressed in phases.