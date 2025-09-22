Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty reports scam call, case registered

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) A case has been registered after Rajya Sabha member and philanthropist Sudha Murty filed a complaint alleging that an unknown person, posing as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, tried to obtain her personal information, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on September 5, following which she lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Police in Bengaluru, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that on September 5, she received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as an employee of the Ministry of Telecommunications, Government of India and tried to obtain her personal information by falsely claiming that her mobile number was registered in January without linking it to Aadhaar.

He also threatened that obscene videos were being broadcast or accessed from that mobile number and that her services would be disconnected at 12 PM, the FIR stated.

"The person was very rude and the call came from a mobile number, which was showed as Telecom Dept on True Caller. The caller gave a fake identity as an employee of the Department of Telecommunications and tried to obtain information from Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Murty," it added.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown person under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act, police said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH