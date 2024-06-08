Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal meets Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi, June 7 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Saturday met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence here.

The information was shared on X by the official account of the vice president, Vice-President of India.

"Ms. Swati Maliwal Ji, Hon'ble Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), called on the Hon'ble Vice-President and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Vice-President's Enclave today. #RajyaSabha @SwatiJaiHind," the post on X said.