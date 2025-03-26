Rajya Sabha MP's house attacked in Agra, Karni Sena demands apology over Rana Sanga remark

Agra (UP), Mar 26 (PTI) The residence of Samajwadi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman was attacked here Wednesday allegedly by workers of Karni Sena, days after the lawmaker's remarks in Parliament on Rana Sanga triggered a row.

Scores of activists and supporters of Karni Sena, a caste-based group advocating for Rajput pride, vandalised the lawmaker's house located near Hariparvat Chauraha here around 1 pm. Multiple cars parked outside the house were damaged, chairs broken, and the house's glass windows shattered.

Videos showed a handful of police personnel confronting the mob as it went on a rampage in the posh neighbourhood. A policeman was also seen getting injured in the skirmish.

Speaking about the incident, the MP's son Ranjit Suman said, "For several days, abusive language has been used on social media, and threats were being made. For the past two days, there were talks of surrounding the house. The police administration was aware of this, but no action was taken. Instead, they (attackers group) were patronised. They attacked with sticks, rods, and swords." The incident took place on a day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in the city for a public event.

There was no response from police officials on the issue till 7 pm.

A video of the Rajya Sabha MP surfaced recently in which he is purportedly heard saying that Rana Sanga was a "traitor" who brought Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.

Rana Sanga, or Sangram Singh I, was the ruler of Mewar from 1508 to 1528.

Referring to Ramji Lal Suman's remark, Karni Sena chief Suraj Pal Singh Amu demanded that the lawmaker and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tender an apology. He claimed the remarks insulted a hero who defeated Mughals.

"Karni Sena workers should not take law into their hands, keep their protest democratic and extend support to police and the administration. As for as the damage at the Rajya Sabha MP's home, we will provide him with new chairs and get windshields of the damaged cars replaced," he said in a video shared on social media.

"Akhilesh Yadav and Ramji Lal Suman must immediately apologise. We will continue our protest in a peaceful manner. If lawmakers have freedom of speech, we also have the right," he added.

Karni Sena, which is active in states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, has been involved in violent protests during the making of Hindi films "Padmavat", "Panipat" and for demanding caste-based reservations for the Rajput community. PTI COR KIS MNK MNK