Rajya Sabha: Opposition members attack govt over paper leaks, demand cancellation of NEET exam

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Opposition members on Tuesday cornered the government in the Rajya Sabha over the recent examination paper leaks, saying it is hurting the future of the youths and the morale of students who have toiled hard.

Taking a dig, Raghav Chadha of AAP said that there are two IPLs played in the country - one is the Indian Premier League (IPL) for cricket and the second is Indian Paper Leak (IPL) - and the exam organising agency NTA stands for 'No Trust Anymore' Speaking on the issue during the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, some members demanded a fair probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court and questioned the government's "silence".

Congress leader Digvijay Singh raised the issue of alleged irregularities and corruption in the examination process and said the opposition has no faith in the CBI investigation ordered by the central government.

He accused the BJP government of creating an environment of fear in the country.

Singh alleged that the Election Commission was not fair while conducting the recent Lok Sabha poll and questioned the credibility of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

On the paper leak issue, the Congress leader said: "I want to ask the prime minister just one question regarding NEET. Will you cancel this NEET 2024 exam? Yes or no." "Is the government going to sack the NTA head who is involved in the scam? Singh said during the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Rajya Sabha.

Ramgopal Yadav alleged that coaching centres were involved in all papers leaks that happened recently -- from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) to NET (National Eligibility Test).

"Everyone knows which are the coaching centres that have the approach and potential, and despite that, no action has been taken against them," he said.

While referring to the recent paper leaks of NEET (UG) and NET (UGC), Chadha said an education and exam mafia has emerged that has pushed the future of crores of students in this country into the dark. More than 35 lakh students appeared in these exams.

"India is one of the youngest countries in the world where the average age is 29 years," he said, adding the country has the highest number of students in the world which is around 31 crore.

Chadha said,"There are two IPLs in this country. In the one IPL, the game is played by a ball and bat and there is a second one, where you play with the future of the youths, which is India Paper Leak ." Citing the recent paper leaks, he said this not only breaks the heart but also the morale of a student.

He also raised the issue of unemployment in the country.

"Unemployment in the organised sector is at its peak and there are no data about the unorganised sector," he claimed.

Ramji Lal Suman of SP also expressed concern over the paper leak and said the NTA chairman was chairperson of the State Public Service Commissions in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh before he assumed the charge of UPSC in and later to NTA.

"The education minister is saying that action would be taken after two months following a departmental enquiry. I am simply asking why has not been dismissed so far," he said adding he was also responsible and the government should have acted against him.

National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh was shunted out on June 22 by the Centre and put on “compulsory wait” in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) till further orders, amid a massive controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET.

Demanding cancellation of the NEET (UG) exams, Suman said in the last seven years, over 70 paper leak issues have come to light in which around 1.70 crore students have been impacted.

Digvijay Singh alleged that the NTA chief was earlier involved in the Vyapam scam. Singh said that he has no faith in the CBI, which has been asked to investigate the NEET case.

SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav also alleged "rampant corruption" in states ruled by the BJP. People who are not eligible are taking benefits from schemes such as Antyodaya Anna Yojana for food.

The Har Ghar Nal Yojana on piped water is far from the target, he claimed.

"The Ministry of Jal Shakti has spent lakhs of crores of rupees and, despite that, tap water has not reached even in 5 per cent of homes," he claimed and wondered where the money had gone.

Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for a Congress-free nation, but the people of the country have taken away the majority from the BJP. PTI KRH MSS MJH KRH RT RT RT