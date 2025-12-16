Rajya Sabha pays homage to brave hearts of 1971 war

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Tuesday paid homage to brave hearts who laid down their lives in the 1971 India-Pakistan War that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said December 16 marks the 54th anniversary of Vijay Diwas. "On 16 December 1971, the valour, determination, and steadfast resolve of our courageous armed forces led Bharat to a historic victory against Pakistan.

"It culminated in the birth of the independent nation of Bangladesh," he said. "This decisive victory altered the geopolitical landscape of our region." More importantly, it reaffirmed India's unwavering commitment to justice, human dignity, and freedom.

"The 13-Day War showcased India’s military brilliance, which was marked by swift strategy, seamless coordination, and fearless execution by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy," he said.

The exemplary courage and bravery, sense of duty, and unmatched professionalism of the Indian armed forces will continue to inspire millions of citizens of the country, especially the younger generations, to always place the Nation above oneself, he said.

"On this solemn occasion of the 54 Vijay Diwas, the Chair and the members of the House join the fellow countrymen in paying homage to the brave hearts who made supreme sacrifices in the service of the Nation. May the legacy of their courage and valour guide us today in our collective resolve to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of Bharat," he added.