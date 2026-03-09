Rajya Sabha pays tribute to former MPs Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare, H K Dua

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Monday observed silence as a mark of respect to the memory of former members Mukul Roy, Janardhan Waghmare and H K Dua, who died recently.

Soon after the house met after a break for the second part of the budget session, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan read out obituary references of the said members.

"Members, it is with profound sorrow that I refer to the passing away of Shriman Mukul Roy Ji, Dr. Janardhan Waghmare Ji and Shriman H. K. Dua Ji, former members of this House," he said.

"We deeply mourn the passing away of Shriman Mukul Roy Ji, Dr. Janardhan Waghmare Ji and Shriman H. K. Dua Ji," the chairman said, urging members to rise in their places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

He said Mukul Roy passed away on February 23, 2026, at the age of 71 and had served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha representing West Bengal for two terms, from 2006 to 2012 and from 2012 to 2017.

Roy served as the Minister of Railways in 2012, and earlier as the Minister of State in the ministries of shipping and railways from 2009 to 2012. During his second term in this House, Roy served as the Chairman of the Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, he said.

"In the passing away of Shriman Mukul Roy Ji, the country has lost an experienced parliamentarian and a dedicated public personality," the chairman said.

He said Janardhan Waghmare passed on March 2, 2026, at the age of 91 years. He served as a Member of the Rajya Sabha representing the state of Maharashtra from April 2008 to April 2014.

Waghmare was an eminent educationist, social reformer and a distinguished parliamentarian, he said, adding that he was a prolific writer and had authored a number of books in Marathi, Hindi and English in the field of education, literature, social reform and philosophy. His literary contributions earned him several prestigious awards, including the Maharashtra Bhushan Award and other honours from the Government of Maharashtra, he said.

"In the passing away of Dr Janardhan Waghmare Ji, the country has lost a distinguished educationist, an accomplished author and a dedicated parliamentarian," Chairman Radhakrishnan said.

H K Dua, he said, passed away on March 4, 2026, at the age of 88 years. He had served as a nominated member of this august House from November 18, 2009, to November 17, 2015.

He said Dua was an eminent journalist and political commentator. Educated at Panjab University, he had a distinguished career in journalism spanning several decades.

Dua also rendered distinguished service in public life. He served as Press Adviser to two prime ministers -- H D Devegowda and Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- and later as the Ambassador of India to Denmark from 2001 to 2003, he noted.

"A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Shriman H. K. Dua Ji was honoured with several prestigious awards for excellence in journalism. His contributions to public discourse and to the strengthening of democratic values will be remembered with respect and admiration.

"In the passing away of Shriman H. K. Dua Ji, the nation has lost a distinguished journalist, a thoughtful public intellectual and an able parliamentarian," the chairman said. PTI SKC HVA