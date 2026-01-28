Rajya Sabha pays tributes to ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, former MPs L Ganesan, Suresh Kalmadi

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday paid tributes to former Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda Zia and erstwhile members of the house L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi, who passed away recently.

Soon after the house met for the day and before the laying of papers, Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan read out the obituary references for Khaleda Zia and the two former members.

The house stood in silence as a mark of respect for the departed. Later, the chairman said the Secretary General will convey to members of the beloved families our sense of deep sorrow and deep sympathy.

Reading out the reference for Zia, he said, "I refer with profound sorrow to the passing away of Begum Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party".

Begum Khaleda Zia passed away on December 30, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

"She was the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh and served in the office three times between 1991 and 2006. She also served as the leader of the Opposition from 1996 to 2001. Begum Khaleda Zia made important contributions to the development of Bangladesh and to Indo-Bangladesh bilateral relations," the chairman said.

"The house joins the beloved family, the government and the people of Bangladesh in mourning the passing away of her excellency Begum Khaleda Zia," Radhakrishnan said.

He also referred to the demise of L Ganesan, who passed away on January 4, 2026, at the age of 91 years. He served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Tamil Nadu, from June 1980 to April 1986. He was born on April 4, 1934, in the Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu.

"Ganesan, a veteran Dravidian ideologue and distinguished public leader, was inspired by the Tamil linguistic movement and entered politics at a young age during his student days.

"He later served as a member of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly for three terms between 1967 and 1989. He also served as a member of the erstwhile Tamil Nadu Legislative Council and as a member of the 14th Lok Sabha," the Chairman said.

Radhakrishnan said Ganesan made significant contributions to the farmers' movements and upliftment of the deprived sections of society, for which he will be fondly remembered by all.

"In the passing away of L Ganesan, the nation has lost an experienced legislator and a distinguished public figure," he said.

He also said Suresh Kalmadi passed away on January 6, 2026, at the age of 81 years.

He said Kalmadi served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing Maharashtra for four terms in 1982-1988, 1988-1994, 1994-1996 and 1998-2004.

He also served as a member of the 11th, 14th and 15th Lok Sabha.

Born on May 1, 1944, in Pune, Maharashtra, Kalmadi, an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy, Khadakwasla, Pune, began his career as a pilot in the Indian Air Force, he said.

"A veteran political leader whose service spanned over five decades of public service, Kalmadi also served as a Union Minister of State for Railways. Kalmadi played a significant role in sports administration," the chairman said.

He said Kalmadi served as president of the Indian Olympic Association from 1996 to 2011 and as president of the Asian Athletics Association from 1999 to 2013. He was the recipient of the Asian Athletics Association's award in 2015.

"In the passing away of Suresh Kalmadi ji, the nation has lost an experienced Parliamentarian and an able administrator. We deeply mourn the passing away of L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi ji," he said. PTI SKC BAL BAL