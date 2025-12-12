Rajya Sabha pays tributes to former HM Shivraj Patil

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Rajya Sabha on Friday paid tributes to former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who passed away this morning, with Chairman C P Radhakrishnan saying that the country has lost a respected parliamentarian and an able administrator.

Patil served as a member of the Rajya Sabha, representing the state of Maharashtra, from 2004 to 2010.

"I refer, with profound sorrow, to the passing away of Shivraj Patil Ji, a former member of this house who passed away today, the 12th of December 2025, at the age of 90 years," Radhakrishnan said during the Zero Hour proceedings in the morning.

The veteran Congressman and former Union Home Minister passed away at his home town Latur in Maharashtra on Friday morning.

"The country has lost an experienced statesman, an able administrator and a respected parliamentarian. We deeply mourn the passing away of Shri Shivraj Patilji," Radhakrishnan added.

Members observed silence for two minutes as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

"Born on October 12, 1935, Patil Ji was an eminent public figure who held several important constitutional and parliamentary positions during his long and distinguished career. He served as the 10th speaker of Lok Sabha and later as the Union Minister of Home Affairs," Radhakrishnan said.

Patil also served as the governor of Punjab and the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

"A dignified and soft-spoken statesman, Patilji was widely respected for his deep understanding of parliamentary procedure, his unwavering commitment to democratic values and his calm and measured approach to public life. His contributions to the proceedings of this house and to the nation's governance remain noteworthy," the Chairman said.

Patil passed away at his residence 'Devghar' after a brief illness, family sources said, adding that his funeral will be held on Saturday. PTI MJH DRR