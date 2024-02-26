Rajya Sabha polls: BJP takes exception to issuing of whip by Congress

Shimla, Feb 26 (PTI) Ahead of polling for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP on Monday accused the ruling Congress of issuing whip to its members to pressurise them and maintained that the MLAs have been elected democratically and have the right to vote as per their wish.

Addressing the media here, Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress has issued a whip asking its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Thakur said the Election Commission of India had made it clear that whip can't be issued for the election and added the Congress has by issuing the whip shown its intention to pressurise the party legislators.

He said the Congress has told its legislators that showing the ballot paper to the authorised agent of the party is mandatory and if any member has indulged in cross voting, the vote will be rendered invalid.

Thakur further said the authorised agent can only see the vote and he has no power to declare the vote invalid.

He also alleged that the police was tapping the phones of the MLAs and checking their location.

Wary of claims of victory by BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan, the Congress had earlier issued a whip to its MLAs to vote for party candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate has sent a complaint to the chief election commissioner drawing his attention to three line whip issued by the Congress to vote for its candidate.

In his complaint, Mahajan said that such a whip is not only unethical but also against the conducting of elections to the Rajya Sabha as it will affect the decision making ability of the MLAs.

Mahajan, a three-time Congress MLA and former minister, had resigned from the party in September 2022 ahead of the assembly polls and joined the BJP.

He has been repeatedly saying that he knows all the MLAs very well, is in touch with them and is hopeful of victory.

Mahajan said he has filed the nominations to be victorious and expressed the hope that the Congress members will exercise "conscience vote".

He has claimed that he has close links with the MLAs across party lines.

"I am contesting to win and am not bothered about the numbers. Wait for February 27, the polling day," he said.

The Congress leaders have, however, dismissed Mahajan's claim stating the party is united and its candidate will win hands down.

Polling for one Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh will take place on Tuesday.

The Congress has a clear majority with 40 out of 68 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs. Despite the fact that the BJP, with 25 MLAs, is far behind in the number game, it has forced a contest by fielding Mahajan against Singhvi. PTI/BPL AS AS