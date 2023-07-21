Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned for the day

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Friday following opposition uproar over various issues, including the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

The Upper House of Parliament, which was adjourned in the morning session over the Manipur issue and the Chair expunging certain words from proceedings, witnessed uproarious scenes when it reassembled for the post-lunch session.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the House about the meeting of the business advisory committee held on Thursday and said that the report of the committee be taken into account and tabled.

He then adjourned the proceedings of the house for the day. Rajya Sabha will meet on Monday.