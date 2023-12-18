Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 11:30 pm

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Opposition parties led by the Congress on Monday again raised the issue of breach of Parliament security in the Rajya Sabha, prompting Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to adjourn the House till 11:30 am.

Advertisment

Opposition MPs said while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have made statements on the issue outside the Rajya Sabha, their demand for a discussion on the issue in the House is not being allowed.

Dhankhar rejected 22 notices given by opposition MPs under Rule 267, calling for setting aside the business of the day to take up a discussion on the issue of breach of security at the Parliament, saying "they do not merit admittance".

The chairman did not mention the subject of the notices.

Advertisment

Opposition MPs rose in their places, demanding that the Chair at least mention the issue. When the Chair refused their demand, they started raising slogans.

The Congress' K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Rajeev Shukla said the prime minister and the home minister have spoken on the issue outside but opposition parties are not being allowed to raise the issue inside the House.

A few members were standing in the aisles, holding placards.

As slogan shouting continued, Dhankhar said he has seen some members committing grave misconduct and adjourned the House till 11:30 am. PTI KKS ANZ DIV DIV