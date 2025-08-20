Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition protests continue

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday were adjourned till 12 noon without transacting any business, as opposition MPs continued to disrupt proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after listed official papers were laid on the table of the House, Opposition MPs started rising in their places to press for their demand.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said 18 notices, under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them, were received on three different subjects.

Without indicating the subject, he said none of the notices adhered to the prescribed rules and so were not admitted.

He then asked MPs to take up Zero Hour and Question Hour, but MPs were in no mood to relent, forcing Harivansh to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

The House will reconvene at 1200 hrs. PTI ANZ DRR