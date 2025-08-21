Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till the post-lunch session within minutes of assembly on Thursday, as Opposition parties protested rejection of their adjournment notices.

Soon after the listed papers and reports were tabled in the House, Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 18 notices on four different subjects under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them.

"Since none of the notices received today are in adherence with the requirements of the rules, I am not admitting any of the notices," he said.

This led to protests with several Opposition members up on their feet protesting the decision.

The Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm. PTI KKS NKD DRR