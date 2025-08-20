Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm as Opposition protests over SIR issue continue

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out in the pre-lunch session on Wednesday and were adjourned till 2 pm, as Opposition MPs continued to disrupt proceedings over their demand for a discussion on alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Upper House failed to transact any business as opposition members created uproar and raised slogans in the House.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, called for taking up the Question Hour.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari sought to raise the issue of SIR and alleged "vote chori" but was disallowed by the Chair.

This led to sloganeering and shouting by Opposition members, who had already got up from their seats.

The Chair then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Earlier, when the House met for the day at 11 am, the listed official papers were laid on the table of the House. Opposition MPs started rising in their places to press for their demand on SIR.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said 18 notices, under Rule 267, which allows suspension of listed business to discuss matters being raised in them, were received on three different subjects.

Without specifying the subject, he said none of the notices adhered to the prescribed rules and therefore were not admitted.

He then asked MPs to take up Zero Hour and Question Hour, but MPs were in no mood to relent, forcing Harivansh to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.