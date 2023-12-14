Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3 pm on Thursday, the second time in the post-lunch session, amid Opposition protests over the suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien.

When the Rajya Sabha reassembled at 2:30 pm after an adjournment early in the post-lunch session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said it was unfortunate that suspended member O'Brien continued to be in the House "in outrageous defiance of the resolution of the House and directive of the Chair".

The Opposition members protested and shouted even as Dhankhar spoke.

"His conduct has handicapped the House from transacting the listed business and is against public interest...," the chairman remarked, drawing loud protests from the Opposition.

Dhankhar asked O'Brien to withdraw from the House and adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

Earlier, when the Rajya Sabha reassembled for the post-lunch session, after witnessing two adjournments earlier in the pre-lunch session, Opposition members started sloganeering and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to the House and give a statement on Wednesday's security breach in the Lok Sabha. PTI RKL RKL IJT IJT