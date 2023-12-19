Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3 pm amid Opposition protest

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha witnessed several disruptions on Tuesday as opposition members continued to create uproar in the House over the Parliament security breach issue.

The proceedings have been adjourned thrice during the day so far, the latest being till 3 pm.

When the House assembled at 2 pm in the post-lunch period, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar referred to a mimicry made of the Lok Sabha Speaker and also of the Rajya Sabha chairman by an MP in the Parliament complex.

"You are not aware of the kind of response that is against this institution in the minds of the people and we had the occasion to see the lowest level.

"Imagine what must be going through my heart when your senior leader videographs a Member of Parliament mocking the institution of the chairman... Don't take on my background as a farmer," the chairman said, attracting the attention of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

The institution of the chairman, he added, has been ravaged and that too by a political party that has ruled for so long.

He was apparently referring to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recording a video of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee mimicking the presiding officers during an impromptu skit depicting the proceedings of the House on the Parliament premises.

"A member Parliament videographing another one, for what. I had suffered I tell you, on Instagram, Mr Chidambaram (who was present in the House), your party put a video that was withdrawn later on that was shame to me. You used Twitter, official handle of the spokesperson to demean me, insult me, insult my background as a farmer, insult my position as a Jat, insult my position as chairman," Dhankhar said.

As the Opposition members continued demanding a reply from the Union home minister on the Parliament security breach incident of December 13, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

In the morning session, the House was adjourned twice, first till 12 noon and again till 2 pm.

On Monday, several Opposition members, including of Congress party were suspended from the House for unruly behaviour. PTI RSN NKD RSN IJT IJT