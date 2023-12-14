Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 4 pm

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the fifth time on Thursday till 4 pm as Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said transaction of business is "adversely affected" due to the "defiance" of TMC member Derek O' Brien who continued to be present in the Upper House despite his suspension.

Advertisment

When the Rajya Sabha reconvened at 4 pm after two adjournments in the post-lunch session, Dhankhar said he is giving "another opportunity to the suspended member O' Brien to reflect on his conduct and desist from any further non compliance of the Chair and forthwith withdraw from the House".

The Rajya Sabha Chairman said such conduct is "absolute transgression" of rules and is unbecoming of a member of this House, adding that transaction of business in the House was adversely affected due to O' Brien's defiance.

Dhankar also informed that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge had conveyed his "disinclination" to confer with him in his chamber.

Advertisment

"I indicate to the House that the Leader of Opposition has conveyed his disinclination to confer with me in my chamber. It is a painful matter for me and not in consonance with healthy Parliamentary practice. I still find suspended member Derek O' Brien in this House in defiance of resolution of the House directives of the Chair on his suspension at 2 pm and 2.30 pm today," Dhankhar said.

The Rajya Sabha Chairman requested Leader of Opposition Kharge to confer with him in his chamber, along with Leader of the House Piyush Goyal.

"Interaction with Leader of House and Leader of Opposition is fundamental to Parliamentary democracy. I do hope the Leader of Opposition and Leader of House will spare time to confer with me in my chamber immediately," Dhankhar said, before adjourning the House till 4 pm.

Advertisment

The Upper House witnessed four adjournments earlier in the day. The previous adjournment was till 3 pm on Thursday in the post-lunch session amid Opposition demand for a discussion on the Parliament security breach and protests over the suspension of TMC member Derek O'Brien. This was following another adjournment till 2.30 pm when the Rajya Sabha convened at 2 pm for the post-lunch session.

When the Upper House, which witnessed two adjournments earlier in the day, reassembled at 2 pm, Opposition members started sloganeering and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to the House and give a statement on Wednesday's security breach in the Lok Sabha. As the Opposition members continued raising slogans, Dhankhar adjourned the House till 2.30 pm.

Earlier in the day, the Upper House was adjourned twice during the pre-lunch period amid protests by opposition MPs after O'Brien was suspended from the House for unruly behaviour and violating the directions of the Chair.

Advertisment

Soon after the House met at noon, Dhankhar warned Derek O'Brien against disrupting the proceedings and unruly behaviour and also named him. He asked O'Brien to leave the House, but opposition MPs did not relent and protested instead.

The chairman then allowed Leader of the House Piyush Goyal to move a motion to suspend O'Brien under Rule 256. The motion to suspend O'Brien for the remainder of the session was adopted with a voice vote and Dhankar announced that the TMC MP stands suspended from the House.

This led to more protests by the opposition members who raised slogans, saying the suspension would not be tolerated. The chairman then announced that the house was adjourned till 2 pm.

Advertisment

When the House met in the morning, Chairman Dhankhar disallowed as many as 28 notices served by opposition MPs, who sought the suspension of business for the day to discuss the "grave breach of security" on December 13 when a man jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber, shouted slogans and set off a smoke can.

The opposition MPs, however, kept pressing for a discussion and moved into the well of the House. They shouted slogans and wanted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to come to the House and give a reply.

Dhankhar condemned the unruly behaviour of the MPs, saying it violated the rules. At this point, O'Brien moved into the area just in front of the Chair, saying something in an animated fashion and flinging his arms in the air.

Dhankhar called O'Brien's conduct a "defiance" of the Chair and "serious misconduct". He named O'Brien and asked him to leave the House. A person named by the Chair has to withdraw from the proceedings for the day.

As the slogan shouting did not stop, the chairman adjourned the proceedings of the House till 12 noon. PTI RSN RPA