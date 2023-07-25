Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till noon

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Tuesday till noon after uproarious scenes were witnessed in the House, with opposition and treasury benches seeking discussions on the violence and unrest in Manipur and atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, respectively.

Opposition parties led by the Congress gave as many as 50 notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of business of the day to take up discussion on the Manipur violence, while the treasury benches gave three notices for short duration discussion on crime and atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

The government, which had agreed to a discussion on the Manipur situation under rule 176 (short duration discussion) last week, readily agreed to a discussion on Rajasthan and Chattisgarh with Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal asking the chair to agree to a short duration discussion.

Opposition benches, however, pressed for their notices under rule 267 to be taken up.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had last week first taken up notices given under rule 176 and later disposed of notices under 267, agreed with TMC's Derek O'Brien that the 267 notices have to be given precedence as acceptance of them also leads of suspension of rule 176 notices.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the notices under rule 267 should be taken up since it has now been accepted that they have precedence over 176, but this was objected to by the treasury benches.

Opposition benches started raising slogans seeking discussion on Manipur, while treasury benches countered them with demand for a discussion on Rajasthan and Chattisgarh.

As the pandemonium continued, Dhankhar adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hours. PTI ANZ AQS