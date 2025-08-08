Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out amid Opposition protests

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out once again on Friday as the House was adjourned for the day a little after 12 noon amid vociferous protests by Opposition members on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and charges of "vote theft" made by the Congress.

The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, after Deputy Chairman rejected all notices under Rule 267 for setting aside all other business, and then again for the day amid continued Opposition uproar.

Soon after the House reassembled at 12 noon, after a first adjournment, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, urged the members to allow the Question Hour to function but unrelenting Opposition MPs continued with their protests.

Congress member Pramod Tiwari sought to raise the issue of alleged "vote theft" over discrepancy claims in electoral rolls in an assembly constituency in Karnataka, but the Chair did not allow him to speak.

Soon, Congress members, along with those from the Opposition, raised slogans and demanded discussion on the discrepancy in Karnataka voter rolls issue, and the SIR issue in Bihar.

Amid the din, the Chair asked the Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu to answer the question. Bittu, however, attacked the Opposition, accusing them of indulging in such acts of "theft" instead.

Bittu also raised the charge of "chor machaye shor" against the Opposition.

As Opposition sloganeering and protests continued, the chair adjourned the House for the day.

The Upper House will now meet at 11 am on Monday.

Earlier, after the laying of papers in the morning, the Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon as Opposition MPs created a ruckus over various issues, including SIR.

Soon after the House met for the day and after the laying of papers, Deputy Chairman Harivansh rejected notices given by members under Rule 267, amid continuing demand by Opposition MPs to discuss the SIR issue.

Harivansh said he has received 20 notices under Rule 267.

"It's interesting to note that members are often giving suspension notices to discuss a wide variety of subjects..." he said.

"Today's notices contain five different issues on which suspension of business has been sought by members... It appears that notices under Rule 267 are being used as a tool to create disorder in the House," he said, resulting in an uproar from the Opposition benches.

The deputy chairman said on July 21, six different issues were highlighted, while four different issues were submitted on each day from July 22-24.

"Similarly, 7, 12 and 11 different subjects were mentioned in notices received on 5th, 6th and 7th August, respectively. Today, 267 notices contain five different issues on which suspension of listed business are sought by members," he said.

"Today's notices contain five different issues on which suspension of business has been sought by members... Some members are submitting notices daily on varying issues. It appears that notices under Rule 267 are being used as a tool to create disorder in the House," he said, resulting in an uproar from Opposition benches.

Harivansh also quoted a previous ruling by former Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, where he had said, "Members belonging to the same party have given these notices on different issues... This suggests that there is no single view on the urgency of issues for me to take up suspension of rules".

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien said from next Monday all notices given by the Opposition will be on the SIR issue.

"Today, on behalf of all of us, let's make a commitment that on Monday morning, we will submit 40 notices and all will be on SIR," he said.

John Brittas of CPI(M) said the Rule 267 should be scrapped, while Congress' Pramod Tiwari said the Opposition wants the House to function, and the discussion on the SIR issue should be taken up.

Tiruchi Siva of the DMK said the rules should not be just on paper, but also in practice.

The Chair, however, said 56 hours and 49 minutes of the House's time have so far been lost.

He said so far in the session, they have only taken up 13 starred questions, five Zero Hour submissions, and 17 special mentions. This led to uproar from Opposition benches, and MPs were also raising slogans. PTI PRS AO SKC SKC TRB