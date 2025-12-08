Rajya Sabha remembers victims of Goa fire incident, pays homage to Swaraj Kaushal

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Monday paid homage to victims of the devastating fire incident in a nightclub in Goa, as also to former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal.

"I would like to refer to the tragic incident that occurred in Goa on Sunday, in which around 25 people, including four tourists and 14 staff members, lost their lives in a devastating fire at a nightclub.

"As per information received, a magisterial inquiry, has been initiated. The House expresses its profound condolences to families of those who lost their lives in this tragic accident and hopes that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure that such incidents do not recur. I request members to rise in their places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed souls," Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said as members stood in silence.

Soon after the House met for the day, the Chairman read out the obituary reference of Swaraj Kaushal who died in Delhi on December 4.

He informed the House that he refers with profound sorrow to the passing away of Swaraj Kaushal, a former member of this House on December 4, 2025, at the age of 73. He served as the member of this House representing the state of Haryana from 1998-2004. Born on July 12, 1952 at Solan in Himachal Pradesh, Swaraj Kaushal did his schooling from Chandigarh and later pursued his law degree at Panjab University Chandigarh, he said.

"A distinguished lawyer by profession, he rose to become a senior advocate. Kaushal played a pivotal role in some of the most sensitive peace-building initiative of our nation, such as the Mizoram peace accord of 1986 and the Nagaland peace negotiations. He became the Governor of Mizoram in 1990, the youngest ever to hold the office.

"His late wife, Sushma Swaraj was the first woman chief minister of Delhi, former Union minister of External Affairs and a former member of this House. In the passing away of Shri Swaraj Kaushal, the nation has lost a compassionate human being, a distinguished jurist and an able administrator. We deeply mourn the passing away of Shri Swaraj Kaushal," the chairman said, as he requested members to rise in their places and observe silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

Chairman Radhakrishnan also urged members to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

He said the Armed Forces Flag Day is observed on December 7 every year to honour Battle Casualties and men in uniform who fought bravely not only to protect the borders of our Nation, but also fight terrorism and insurgency.

"On this day, donations are collected for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), which are used for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, dependents of the Battle Casualties and Ex-Servicemen (ESM), including the disabled.

"My humble request to all members to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. Hon'ble Members may also request their friends and relatives to contribute to the Fund," he said.

Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan has also announced contribution of his entire one month's salary to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. PTI SKC SKC TRB