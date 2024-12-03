Rajya Sabha starts normal functioning after days of washout

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) After days of a washout of proceedings, the Rajya Sabha started functioning normally on Tuesday with members raising issues of public importance.

The House took up the scheduled Zero Hour, which was followed by the Question Hour.

The Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business since the start of the Winter Session on November 25 as opposition members continued to raise an uproar over several issues, including the allegations of corruption against the Adani Group and the violence in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday staged a walkout from the House during the Zero Hour (morning session). TMC members too staged a brief walkout.

Earlier, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said he has received 42 adjournment notices under Rule 267 on various issues, the highest so far in the last quarter of the century of adoption of the Constitution. He did not accept any of the notices.

Dhankhar pointed out that one of the MPs had given more than one notice under Rule 267 and it was humanly impossible to accommodate the member.

He also expressed anguish that a Rule 267 notice had been made public even before it was considered. The Chairman termed it a "disregard of provisions" and said it was too serious a matter.

He said this would be taken up with the leaders of various parties and urged the members to maintain the highest ethical standards.

Later, the House proceeded with Zero Hour mentions in which issues are raised with prior permission of the Chair.

M Mohamed Abdulla (DMK) and Vaiko (MDMK) highlighted the problems caused by Cyclone Fengal in Tamil Nadu.

Subhasish Khuntia (BJD) demanded to expedite the completion and operationalisation of the proposed international airport in Puri, Odisha.

Ram Gopal Yadav (SP) raised the issue of the recent violence in Sambhal. Pramod Tiwari of the Congress also spoke on the issue. PTI MJH NKD IJT