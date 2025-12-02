Rajya Sabha takes up discussion on Manipur GST bill

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday took up a discussion on the Manipur GST bill to replace an Ordinance promulgated to implement the GST 2.0 reforms in the northeastern state.

The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday after a brief discussion and a statement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

To give effect to the GST rate changes on goods and services, the state GST laws are required to be amended.

Participating in the debate, nominated member Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the bill would help in Manipur's efforts for economic recovery and growth.

"A clearer and more predictable GST system would boost investment, improve tax revenue and support the state's efforts towards economic recovery and growth," he said.

The bill, which seeks to give effect to decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, was laid on the table of the House by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary.

The 56th GST Council, comprising the Centre and states, had decided to rationalise GST rates on about 375 items by merging the 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent slabs into 2, 5 and 18 per cent. A 40 per cent rate has been proposed on ultra-luxury items.

The new tax rates were implemented on September 22. PTI AO AO ANU ANU