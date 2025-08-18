Rajya Sabha takes up Indian Ports Bill amid Opposition walkout

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) A bill to consolidate laws relating to ports, promote integrated port development, facilitate ease of doing business, and ensure optimum utilisation of India's coastline was introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, amid noisy protests by the Opposition.

The Indian Ports Bill 2025 was passed by the Lok Sabha on August 12.

As the Upper House reassembled at 2 pm, BJD's Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, informed the legislators that the Business Advisory Committee had decided to allot three hours for discussion on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025.

He also said that the committee has approved one hour for consideration and passage of the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill 2025, after it is approved by the Lok Sabha.

Patra then asked Union Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to introduce the Indian Ports Bill 2025, which was listed on the agenda of the House.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge stood up and demanded discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. He was joined by other Opposition members demanding a discussion on the issue.

However, the Chair declined to take up the matter, which led to noisy protests by Opposition members. They raised slogans demanding discussion and staged a walkout in the House.

The House took up the discussion on the Indian Ports Bill.

Sonowal moved the bill, which aims at consolidating laws relating to ports, promoting integrated port development, facilitating ease of doing business, and ensuring optimum utilisation of India's coastline, among others.

The bill aims to establish and empower State Maritime Boards for effective management of ports other than major ports besides establishment of the Maritime State Development Council for fostering structured growth and development of the port sector, he said while moving the bill for consideration and passage.

The bill provides for the management of pollution, disaster, emergencies, security, safety, navigation, and data at ports; ensure compliance with India's obligations under international instruments to which it is a party; take measures for the conservation of ports; provide for adjudicatory mechanisms for the redressal of port-related disputes and address matters connected therewith, Sonowal said.