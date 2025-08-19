Rajya Sabha takes up Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday took up the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, which aims to relax the norms for mining critical minerals.

The Bill, which has already been passed by the Lok Sabha, was tabled in the Upper House in the post-lunch sitting. While Opposition MPs sought a debate on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Chair Ghanshyam Tiwari said nothing apart from the discussion on the Bill will go on record.

Opposition MPs raised slogans, and later staged a walkout from the House.

Moving the Bill for discussion, Minister of Coals and Mines G Kishan Reddy said the mining sector has totally changed over last decade, and the Bill will usher in more reforms.

Talking about the Bill, he said whether it is auction or exploration of mineral blocks, or critical minerals, this Bill will ensure that a "strong supply chain" is established in the country.

He said states and different stakeholders were consulted before bringing the Bill.

"Since independence, till 2015, exploration of minerals was not done properly. Only the Geological Survey of India used to do it. In 2015, National Mineral Development Exploration Trust was set up...," Reddy said, adding that this Bill will bring further reforms.

As the Bill was being taken up, CPI(M) MP John Brittas raised a point of order, and said the Bill was infringing on the rights of states. He opposed the introduction of the Bill, but it was overruled by the chair.

Participating in a debate on the Bill, AIADMK legislator M Thambidurai also said that the Bill infringed on the rights of the states, as land is a subject that comes under the state government.

Bhim Singh of BJP meanwhile called it another step in the series of reforms being done by the government.

Ayodhya Rami Reddy (YSRCP) welcomed the Bill, saying that it "encourages exploration and production of essential minerals which are important for India's self-reliance goals".

Manas Ranjan Mangaraj of Biju Janata Dal said that states should get more share of the revenue earned through mining, and also added that the Bill has no provision to address environmental damage faced by mining areas.

Talking about Odisha's mineral wealth, he said, "This mineral wealth has over time turned from a blessing to a curse for the state. Central government and mine lease holders reap huge benefits, but Odisha does not receive its due share." "Districts such as Kyonjhar, Mayurbhanj, which are mineral rich, are now facing pollution and degradation caused by mining activities. New amendments should have addressed these concerns but there is little reflection of that," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said the Bill would help in making India self-reliant. "This Bill is not only a reform in mining policy, but a strategic imperative to make India's economy self reliant," he said.