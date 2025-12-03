Rajya Sabha takes up resolution to extend water pollution law to Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Opposition MPs on Wednesday demanded that elections should be held in Manipur, as the Upper House took up a resolution to extend the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, to the northeastern state.

The resolution was moved in the Rajya Sabha by Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, who said the two Houses need to adopt the resolution on the central Act, since there is President's rule in Manipur.

Participating in a debate on the resolution, Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev slammed the Centre over the continuation of the President's rule in Manipur.

"What we are doing today was meant to be done by the assembly of Manipur. Why are we having to do it? Because in the state of Manipur, there is a suspended assembly, there is President's rule. What is the purpose of this 2024 amendment? They talk about the ease of doing business and living. Which one of these things is there in the state of Manipur today, and who is responsible for it?" Dev questioned.

"In a state where people are still living in relief camps, and internally displaced people are protesting outside the Raj Bhawan, we are making a mockery of it by bringing a Water Pollution Act 2025 amendment and saying we are helping Manipur.

"If you want to help Manipur, you must immediately hold elections democratically. This is a murder of cooperative federalism," she said.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi said the resolution had to be presented in Parliament because the situation in Manipur has not improved.

"Law and order have totally collapsed in Manipur; it has gone beyond the control of the chief minister, and the centre did not pay attention to it. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi went there and met the people. The PM should have gone there, but for over two years, he did not go to Manipur," Dangi said.

"Recently, he (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) visited Manipur in September 2025... he went there for votes," he alleged.

Dangi also said the amendments weaken the penalty provisions in the Act.

Speaking on similar lines, DMK MP P Wilson said, "The state of Manipur is on a ventilator".

"Please bring it to normalcy by restoring democracy through elections and do justice to the people of the state in order to enhance trust-based governance, and enhance ease of living and doing business," he added.

"How long will the state assembly be under suspension, and will Parliament usurp the role of the state assembly, including passing of this resolution?" he questioned.

BJP MP Sanjaoba Leishemba welcomed the resolution.

"Now, the state is under the President's proclamation of Article 356 of the Constitution and the powers of the state's legislature shall be exercised by or under the authority of Parliament, this House desires that the water prevention and the Controls of Pollution Amendment Act 2024 to adopt in the state of Manipur by passing a resolution in this House under clause 1 of Article 252 of the Constitution of India," he said.

The Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Amendment Act, 2024, seeks to decriminalise minor offences related to water pollution, enable the Centre to prescribe service conditions of chairpersons of State Pollution Control Boards, and exempt certain categories of industrial plants from statutory restrictions.

It proposes to rationalise criminal provisions and ensure that citizens, businesses and companies operate without fear of imprisonment for minor, technical or procedural defaults. The Bill also seeks to decriminalise minor offences and replace them with a monetary penalty in case of the continuation of contravention. PTI AO AO BAL BAL