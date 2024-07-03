Rajya Sabha to deliberate on mechanism to prevent Hathras-like incidents

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha in the next session will deliberate on a mechanism to prevent Hathras-like incidents, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday.

The House paid homage to the devotees who were killed in the stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on Tuesday.

It stood in silence for a brief while as mark of respect for the departed souls.

Referring to the tragic incident which claimed 121 lives, Dhankhar said the House should deliberate in structured manner on the matter.

"...where people gather, there needs to be a structured mechanism. I will welcome inputs from members. In the next session we will work for a mechansim," he said, adding such incidents are avoidable.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge suggested there should be a law for holding large gathering. He said that Maharashtra and Karnataka have laws on it.

He also demanded a statement on the Hathras stampede either from Home Minister Amit Shah or Leader of the House J P Nadda.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die after the House adopted the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

Dates for the next session will be announced in due course. PTI NKD NKD KVK KVK