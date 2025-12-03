Rajya Sabha to take up debate on Vande Mataram Tuesday, electoral reforms a day later, say sources

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha will take up debates on the 150th anniversary of the composition of the national song 'Vande Mataram' and on electoral reforms next week, sources said on Wednesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Rajya Sabha, chaired by House Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, that was attended by floor leaders of several parties.

Both debates would be for 10 hours each.

The BAC decided that while the debate on 'Vande Mataram' would be held on Tuesday, the one on electoral reforms would be held on either Wednesday or Thursday, once the Lok Sabha completes its debate, sources said.

The Lok Sabha will take up a debate on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' on Monday and on electoral reforms on Tuesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said.

The decision was taken after an all-party meeting and a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, signalling that the logjam prevailing in both Houses over the opposition's demand to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is likely to be broken.