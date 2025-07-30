Rakesh Pandey elected president, Akhilesh Sharma secretary of Allahabad HC Bar Association

Prayagraj, Jul 30 (PTI) Rakesh Pandey and Akhilesh Kumar Sharma have been elected president and secretary, respectively, of the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA).

Rakesh Pandey won the presidential post for the third time.

The polling was held on July 23 in which 8773 lawyers exercised their franchise for 28 posts of HCBA, which was 85 per cent of total voters.

After a mammoth counting of six days by a team led by chief returning officer Radha Kant Ojha, the results for the two posts were announced on Tuesday.

However, according to other returning officers -- Vashistha Tiwaari, Mahendra Bahadur Singh and Anil Bhushan -- the counting will continue for the remaining 26 posts of office-bearers of HCBA, and the results will be announced in two days.

Pandey defeated his nearest rival CP Upadhyay by a margin of 193 votes, where Pandey got 2121 votes while Upadhyay got 1928 votes.

For the post of secretary, Akhilesh Kumar Sharma defeated his nearest rival Ray Sahab Yadav by a huge margin of 937 votes. Sharma obtained 2885 votes while Yadav obtained 1948 votes. Santosh Kumar Mishra obtained the third position by obtaining 1149 posts. PTI COR RAJ MNK MNK MNK