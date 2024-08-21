Rakesh Tikait regrets failing to unseat Modi during farmers protest

New Delhi: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Bharat Kisan Union on Tuesday publicly threatened to instigate unrest in India similar to recent events in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ABP News, Tikait expressed regret over not having led a march of 25 lakh farmers to the Parliament during previous protests, suggesting such an action could have resolved their issues immediately.

He said Bangladesh kind of coup could have happened long back in India during the farmers protest which forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw Farm Bills.

His statements have triggered widespread concern and condemnation, with many calling for his arrest, arguing that his threats undermine democratic processes and aim to destabilise the government.

Ironically, Tikait had in the same breath accused the centre of conspiring to topple Mamata Banerjee over Kolkata doctor rape-murder.

Following the dangerous nature of his rhetoric, the government and legal authorities are now under pressure to address these threats, focusing on maintaining law and order and the integrity of democratic institutions in India.