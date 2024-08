Thane, Aug 18 (PTI) A session to train women inmates of Thane Central Jail to make 'rakhis' was held in collaboration with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, an official said on Sunday.

The session was held from August 5 to 9 and rakhis made by the inmates are available for sale, said Thane Central Jail Superintendent Rani Bhosale.

"During the session, inmates made 670 rakhis. Proceeds from the sale will go into the bank accounts of the inmates," Bhosale added. PTI COR BNM