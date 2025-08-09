'Raksha Bandhan' celebrated with fervour across Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) 'Raksha Bandhan', the festival symbolising the sacred bond between brothers and sisters, was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Saturday.

As part of the celebrations, sisters tied ‘rakhis’ on their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of protection and affection.

Telangana Ministers Danasari Anasuya and Konda Surekha, members of the spiritual organisation Brahma Kumaris, along with State Women’s Commission Chairperson Nerella Sharada and other women leaders, tied rakhis to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended their greetings to the people on the occasion.

In a message issued by Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, "This cherished festival symbolises the timeless Indian tradition of the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. May the thread of love tied on this day bind hearts with deeper affection and strengthen the immortal bond of togetherness." He added, "On this auspicious occasion, may all brothers shower their sisters with affection, care, and a promise of protection—not merely as a ritual, but as an enduring expression of love."