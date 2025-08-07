Raksha Bandhan indelible relationship between brothers and sisters, says MP CM at Ladli Behna event

Bhopal, Aug 7 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday said Raksha Bandhan is not just a festival, but a symbol of the indelible relationship between brothers and sisters in Indian culture, which strengthens social unity and family values.

He was addressing the state-level programme of Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana in Narsinghgarh sub-divison of Rajgarh district during which Rs 1,859 crore was transferred into the accounts of 1,26,89,000 women beneficiaries.

On the occasion, assistance amount of Rs. 43.90 crore was transferred into the accounts of more than 28 lakh women under the Ujjwala scheme.The CM also distributed benefits of various other schemes and performed 'Kanya Pujan'.

"Raksha Bandhan is not only a festival of brother-sister love, but also a message of women's dignity and social security. The specialty of Indian culture is that every relationship is defined and revered," he said.

Referring to the Raksha Bandhan story of Draupadi and Shri Krishna, he described it as a symbol of the power of brother-sister relationship, where Shri Krishna pledged to protect Draupadi throughout his life.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is continuously working for the welfare and empowerment of sisters," he asserted.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership, the CM said terrorist incidents have stopped in the country.

"The enemy has been eliminated due to Operation Sindoor. Brothers protect their sisters' sindoor without caring for their lives. Those who ruined their sisters' marital bliss have been taught a lesson. This time August 15 will be in the name of Operation Sindoor," Yadav said.

"When the country is safe, the relationship between brother and sister will be safe. In more than 200 countries, no one considers the country as a mother. We see our country as our mother. That is why we say Bharat Mata Ki Jai," he added.

The financial aid under Ladli Behna Yojana has reached Rs 1250 now from Rs 1000, and it will reach Rs 3000 in the time to come, the CM said.

"The state government has so far distributed more than Rs 41,000 crore to Ladli Behnas. A sum of Rs 1500 is being sent to Ladli Behnas in August, including Rakhi shagun of Rs 250. After Diwali, they will be given Rs 1500 every month. By 2028, a sum of Rs 3000 will come into the account of the sisters," he said.

On the occasion Yadav announced the renovation of Baijnath Dham in Narsinghgarh, adding four grand gates will also be constructed.

He also announced the setting up of a government college in Kurawar town.

In order to increase the area under irrigation, Yadav said Nevaj river will be connected to the Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal (PKC) project.

In the near future, Narsinghgarh and Biaora of Rajgarh district will also be part of the Bhopal Metropolitan City, he added.

Madhya Pradesh minister Chaitanya Kashyap, Narsinghgarh MLA Mohan Sharma and Rajgarh MP Rodmal Nagar. among others. were present on the occasion. PTI MAS BNM