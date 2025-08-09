Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat underway, ends at 1:24 PM today

New Delhi: The auspicious time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan has already begun, with sisters across the country performing the ritual since early morning. According to the Hindu calendar, the shubh muhurat started at 5:47 AM today and will continue until 1:24 PM.

This year’s festival falls on Saturday, August 9, 2025, and is being marked with traditional fervour as families gather to celebrate the bond between brothers and sisters. Markets saw heavy footfall over the past two days, with brisk sales of rakhis, sweets, and gift items.

Astrologers advise that the sacred thread should ideally be tied within the muhurat period to maximise its auspiciousness. Beyond the symbolic tying of the rakhi, the day is also about exchanging blessings, sharing meals, and reaffirming family ties.

While modern celebrations have embraced new forms of gifting and digital greetings, the essence of Raksha Bandhan, a sister’s prayer for her brother’s well-being and a brother’s vow of protection, continues unchanged.