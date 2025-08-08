Raksha Bandhan strengthens determination to protect rights of women: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted citizens on the eve of Raksha Bandhan and said that this festival strengthens our determination to protect the rights of women and respect them.

The holy festival of Raksha Bandhan signifies the unique bond of love and trust between brothers and sisters, she said in a message.

"This festival promotes harmony and spirit of unity in the society. This occasion is also an opportunity to preserve our rich cultural heritage and moral values. This festival strengthens our determination to protect the rights of women and respect them," Murmu said.

She asked all to pledge to build a prosperous country where every woman feels safe and can actively contribute to the development of the nation.

“On the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad," the President was quoted as having said in the message shared by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.