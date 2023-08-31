Raksha Bandhan: Women in UP's Shahjahanpur tie 'raksha sutra rakhi' to trees

Shahjahanpur (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) The women in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Thursday tied 'raksha sutra rakhi' to trees and wished for their long life on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The women were associated with 'VIP Group', a voluntary organisation. The women tied rakhis on small trees at about half a dozen places, including Hanumat Dham, in the city and vowed to care for them, said VIP Group president Neetu Gupta.

The group has so far planted 5,000 medicinal and other trees at various places in the city, she added.