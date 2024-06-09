Raksha Khadse youngest, Jitan Ram Manjhi oldest in PM Modi's Council of Ministers

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Raksha Nikhil Khadse is the youngest minister at 37 while Jitan Ram Manjhi at 79 is the oldest minister to be sworn in.

Khadse, an MP from Maharashtra, was sworn in as minister of state (MoS) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new Council of Ministers. She won the Raver Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Manjhi (79) was sworn in as a Union Cabinet Minister in Modi 3.0 government.

Manjhi has served as the 23rd Chief Minister of Bihar, and is the founding president of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM). Previously, he had served as the minister for scheduled castes and scheduled tribes welfare in Nitish Kumar's Cabinet. He won the Gaya seat in 2024 general elections.

Some of the other young ministers include Chirag Paswan and Jayant Choudhary.

PM Modi, along with his 71 ministers, took oath on Sunday as the new coalition government was formed after two full tenures in which the BJP enjoyed a majority on its own. PTI UZM UZM MNK MNK