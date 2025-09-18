'Raksha', 'Trinetra' projects of Akola police to boost security of citizens: Fundkar

Akola, Sep 18 (PTI) The Command and Control Room of Akola police was inaugurated by Maharashtra minister Akash Fundkar, who said projects like 'Raksha' and 'Trinetra' in the district would go a long way in keeping citizens secure.

The state labour minister, also the district's guardian minister, said he would ask the state government to implement these initiatives in other districts as well.

Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak told to PTI that each police station has been given a QR code to allow citizens to register complaints about personnel in the force with regards to their behaviour.

The names of the complainants will be kept confidential, he added.

"As part of Trinetra project, information of habitual criminals will be collected and processed using the latest technology. Due to this, it will be possible to keep track of habitual criminals. Moreover, it can also help prevent crimes," the SP added. PTI COR BNM