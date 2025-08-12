Rakshabandhan festival rush brings record earning of Rs 137 crore for MSRTC

Mumbai, Aug 12 (PTI) The Rakshabandhan festival rush helped Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation earn a "record" Rs 137.37 crore revenue in the current financial year so far in just four days.

The earnings on Rakshabandhan or Rakhi day on August 9 were Rs 34.86 crore, not far behind the highest figure of Rs 39.09 crore recorded on August 11.

"Of the Rs 137.37 crore earned between August 8 and 11, the highest earning of Rs 39.09 crore was recorded on Monday. The earnings on August 8 stood at Rs 30.06 crore and Rs 33.36 crore on Sunday. This is a record income for this fiscal year," a release by the state transporter quoted Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik as saying.

He stated that every year, MSRTC rakes in record earnings on Rakshabandhan and Bhaubeej festivals.

MSRTC operates a fleet of around 15,000 buses carrying around 60 lakh passengers daily to the length and breadth of Maharashtra. PTI KK NSK