Rallies, demonstrations continue in Kolkata over medic's rape-murder

Kolkata, Sep 7 (PTI) Members of the West Bengal Service Doctors Forum on Saturday took out a rally from Sealdah station to the Raj Bhavan here, as part of continuing protests against the alleged rape and murder of a young medic at a state-run hospital.

Around 200 activists, comprising doctors and nursing staff, took part in the 2-km procession, as they demanded the intervention of Governor C V Ananda Bose in the matter.

"So many days have passed, but there seems to be little progress in the investigation into the gruesome incident," Seema Das, a protesting nurse, said.

As the rally was stopped near the Raj Bhavan, with prohibitory orders in force around the building, a five-member delegation went inside to submit a memorandum.

However, as the governor was not present, his office accepted the memorandum.

"It is unfortunate that the honourable governor was away despite prior intimation about our visit. The entire state and the country want the culprits to be identified and punished. As the constitutional head of the state, we want the governor to exercise his discretion in expediting the probe," a spokesperson of the forum said.

In another solidarity movement for the victim, painters like Sanatan Dinda drew sketches in water colour and oil on canvas at Shyambazar, close to the R G Kar hospital, where the medic’s body was found with injury marks on August 9.

"We have voiced our anguish over the brutal atrocity on our sister. It is our duty to protect every mother, daughter and sister," Dinda said.

The painting workshop was held at the ‘dharna manch’ of DYFI and SFI – CPIM's youth and student organisations – at Shyambazar in north Kolkata.

The rape-murder of the postgraduate trainee has triggered nationwide outrage and protests. The CBI is probing the case upon directions of the Calcutta High Court. PTI SUS RBT