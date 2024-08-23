Rallies, demonstrations over doctor's rape-murder rock Kolkata

Kolkata, Aug 23 (PTI) Rallies and demonstrations were held in various parts of Kolkata on Friday amid intermittent showers to protest the rape and murder of the doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Professors of Jadavpur University formed a human chain that spanned its three gates on the Raja SC Mallick Road. Students and non-teaching staff also took part in the demonstration that went on for 30 minutes in the afternoon.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said a meeting was also held, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused.

A demonstration was held at Presidency University's main campus on College Street, where students, teachers, non-teaching staff, researchers and alumni demanded a fast investigation into the crime.

Students of the varsity also marched to Shyambazar in support of their demand.

Journalists held a march from Y Channel in Esplanade to the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Maidan, urging the government to ensure security for working women.

In the IT hub of Sector 5, around 300 techies took out a rally, which was the third one over the last three days, demanding justice for the family of the deceased doctor.

Besides these major ones in Kolkata, processions big and small were held in different parts of the state by various social groups, educational institutions and organisations, demanding a fast investigation into the crime and stringent punishment for the accused.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, triggering nationwide protests. PTI SUS SOM