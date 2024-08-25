Rallies, demonstrations over rape-murder of doctor continue to rock West Bengal

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) Rallies and demonstrations were held in different parts of West Bengal on Sunday, protesting the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In state capital Kolkata, civil society members marched from Ramlila Maidan in Moulali to Metro Channel in Esplanade, demanding justice for the victim of the crime that shook the conscience of the nation.

Slogans such as "Hatras theke RG Kar, dharsaner biruddhe othao swar (From Hathras to RG Kar, raise voice against rapes)" rented the air.

"While we demand the chief minister's statement on the issue of women's safety in the state, we also seek punishment of all the rapists -- whether the crime took place in Hatras or Kolkata. There has to be zero tolerance to such horrific attacks on women," said rights activist Satabdi Das, one of the organisers of the march.

Celebrated dancer Mamata Shankar led a rally of her students in the southern part of the city, demanding justice over the incident.

"All we are asking now is to track all those involved in this ghastly crime and ensure prompt justice so that the perpetrators get exemplary punishment. Hang them to death," she said.

Former students of state-run Jadavpur Vidyapith also held a rally in south Kolkata.

Similar rallies were held in other parts of the state as well, protesting the rape-murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor at the hospital on August 9. PTI SUS SOM